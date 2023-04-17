Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

UT Southwestern teaches med students that 'gender is independent of physical structure, chromosomes, or genes'

Gender is a 'psychological, social, and cultural construct, including self-identification,' the university teaches

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Protesters storm the Kentucky Capitol over a bill that would prevent certain gender care for minors Video

Protesters storm the Kentucky Capitol over a bill that would prevent certain gender care for minors

Nineteen protesters were arrested at the Kentucky Capitol on Wednesday amid a protest against a measure that would ban certain gender care for minors. (WDRB)

Documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that University of Texas Southwestern medical students are being taught that gender is independent of physical structure.

Fox News Digital obtained the documents via a FOIA request from Do No Harm, a national association of medical professionals that combats "woke" activism in the healthcare system. 

According to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Human Structure curriculum, they "explicitly acknowledge the differentiation between the terms sex and gender."

DR. RACHEL LEVINE SAYS CHANGING KIDS' GENDERS WILL SOON BE FULLY EMBRACED: 'WHEELS WILL TURN ON THIS'

"The latter is a psychological, social, and cultural construct, including self-identification. Gender is independent of physical structure, chromosomes, or genes," curriculum materials read.

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Human Structure curriculum "explicitly acknowledge the differentiation between the terms sex and gender."

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Human Structure curriculum "explicitly acknowledge the differentiation between the terms sex and gender." (Justine Rodriguez)

The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Human Structure curriculum does teach in their Sex and Gender course the anatomy of the sexual organs in a binary manner. They define anatomical sex as the physical structure including chromosomes, genes, and products "as the most frequent anatomical variants traditionally termed male and female." 

DESANTIS RELEASES GRAPHIC VIDEO SHOWING TRANS SURGERIES AFTER BIDEN CALLS GOVERNOR’S POLICIES ‘CRUEL’

However, they added, "We are aware that there are anatomical variants that do not correspond to either of these so-called 'typical male’ or ‘typical female’ anatomical variants of sex."

A video on the Human Structure Development of the Urogenital System shows the speaker refers to the "typical male" and "typical female" sex organs as the "two extreme manifestations of the sex spectrum."

TRUMP ROASTED ON TWITTER AFTER SAYING CHARLIE CRIST DID A ‘GOOD JOB’ GOVERNING FLORIDA IN DIG AT DESANTIS

Fox News Digital obtained the documents via FOIA request from Do No Harm, a national association of medical professionals that combats "woke" activism in the healthcare system. 

Fox News Digital obtained the documents via FOIA request from Do No Harm, a national association of medical professionals that combats "woke" activism in the healthcare system.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

It also introduces that students will learn in more depth about intersex individuals and the continuum of the sex spectrum.

"As for other disorders and birth defects, disorders of sex differentiation should be briefly mentioned here. This is a whole complex of disorders in which the composition of sex chromosomes, internal genitalia, and external genitalia does not match or is ambiguous."

"These disorders can have various causes. For example, legions of the SRY gene or loss of the entire Y chromosome. But also, hormonal defects."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital recently reported on a similar curriculum material being adopted at another academic institution in Texas. A Texas school district offers a course that teaches students to use "gender-neutral" language when describing jobs in order to be more inclusive. 

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 02: The Texas State Capitol is seen during a rally against anti-abortion and voter suppression laws on October 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas. The Women's March and other groups organized marches across the country to protest the new abortion law in Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 02: The Texas State Capitol is seen during a rally against anti-abortion and voter suppression laws on October 2, 2021 in Austin, Texas. The Women's March and other groups organized marches across the country to protest the new abortion law in Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images) (Getty Images North America)

The Judson Independent School District [JISD] told Fox News Digital that students are taught about "gender-neutral" language in a "Women and Gender Studies" course.

One activity called "Gender Language," on page 11 of the "Gender Equity Booklet," instructs students to consider words used to describe occupations, gives them a list of examples, and asks them to "think of ways you would change these titles to make them more gender fair or neutral." For example, the course gave students a list of job titles and phrases such as "mailman," "policeman," "woman’s institution" and "sportsmanship," and asked them to take "man" out to make the terms "bias-free."

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn