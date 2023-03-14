Expand / Collapse search
Ron DeSantis
Published

DeSantis releases graphic video showing trans surgeries after Biden calls governor’s policies ‘cruel’

DeSantis says, 'It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors'

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
Biden’s attack on Florida transgender laws ‘deeply irresponsible’: Ben Domenech Video

Biden’s attack on Florida transgender laws ‘deeply irresponsible’: Ben Domenech

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech discusses scrutiny over the Biden family business dealings and reacts to President Biden calling Florida’s transgender laws ‘sinful.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political team released a video Tuesday showing the graphic results of multiple transgender surgeries alongside President Biden’s comments on "The Daily Show" calling the Republican’s policies "cruel."

During an appearance on Comedy Central Monday night, Biden said that "what’s going on in Florida" when it comes to transgender people is "close to sinful." 

DeSantis’ video of Biden's remarks features a split screen with Biden on the left and still photos of double mastectomy and skin graft scars on the right. The bottom of the screen reads, "Biden thinks it’s ‘cruel’ Florida banned these surgeries for children."

"It's just terrible what they're doing," Biden says in the video. "It's not like, you know, a kid wakes up one morning and says, you know, I decided I wanted to become a man, or I want to become a woman. I mean, what are they thinking about?"

TRUMP ROASTED ON TWITTER AFTER SAYING CHARLIE CRIST DID A ‘GOOD JOB’ GOVERNING FLORIDA IN DIG AT DESANTIS

"They're human beings," the president added. "It's cruel. And the way we do it is we make sure we pass legislation like we passed on same-sex marriage, you mess with that you're breaking the law, and you're gonna be held accountable."

Biden didn’t specify what policies he was criticizing, but Florida recently joined a handful of states in banning gender-transition surgeries and treatments like puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

"It is not ‘sinful’ to prohibit the mutilation of minors," DeSantis fired back in a tweet Tuesday. "It is not acceptable for the federal government to mandate that procedures like sex change operations be allowed for kids."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to Iowa voters on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jessica Chasmar is a digital writer on the politics team for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Jessica.Chasmar@fox.com.

