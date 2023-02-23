US military families struggle to put food on table as Biden directs aid abroad: 'Should be our first priority'

A Pennsylvania food bank assisting U.S. military families is shining a light on the financial struggles facing Americans at home and calling out the government for "failing" to take care of families serving the country.

Director of Keystone Military Families Kyle Lord and volunteer and veteran Jerry Hosler joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss the growing number of military spouses facing food insecurity as the Biden administration pledges more aid to Ukraine and first lady Jill Biden visits Africa.

"These are the people that keep us safe and warm at night. And clearly, we're failing our active duty folks," Hosler said.

Twenty-five percent of active duty military spouses reported being food insecure in the Department of Defense’s latest survey, with a growing number relying on food pantries to survive.

Lord argued that taking care of the families that take care of America should be a "first priority."

"These are people protecting us, protecting our borders and keeping us safe. And yet they have to worry if their child is going to [get] food before school or if there is going to be enough dinner when they get home," she said.

Hosler said a young man or woman entering active duty makes approximately $1,900 a month, which does not go far to cover expenses.

"Some of them are from deployment. Some of them are from the low pay scales. They're worried about how they can put enough food on the table and have gas in their cars if they have to go somewhere. We see it every day and our numbers have increased weekly since 2021," Lord said.

Hosler argued Americans should feel "very angry" that military families are struggling while there are reports of illegal immigrants getting free food and throwing it out.

"I have a daughter, son-in-law, stationed at Fort Wainwright in Alaska. Cost of living is very high there, of all the spouses would like to work. But having young kids, there is a waiting list for child care. And then once they do get child care [it's] so expensive… it's not cost-effective for them to even work so long. Essentially, it's a one-income family on one very low income," Hosler said.

With inflation rising 0.5% from month to month, Americans everywhere are feeling the pressure in one way or another.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) says that inflation is up nearly 6.5% from last year — and many people are seeing this reflected in food prices.

"Restaurant: Impossible" host Robert Irvine, chef and founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation which helps give back to military and first responder families, said seniors are also seeing the negative effects of inflation.

Irvine told co-host Steve Doocy last week that seniors cannot afford meat and dairy — leading many to show up at food banks across the country as well.

Irvine said he was recently out helping over 1,000 active duty military men and women who cannot afford to feed their families.

"Food banks have got more business today than we’ve ever had," Irvine said.

