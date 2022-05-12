Expand / Collapse search
US en route to becoming third-world country: Arizona Senate candidate

He vows not to 'stand for it'

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters says Democrats want to legalize delivery-table executions on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters warned that the United States is "on track to be a third-world country" Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"It pains me to say it, but at this current trajectory, America is on track to be a third-world country by the time my boys are in high school," he told host Jesse Watters. "I won't stand for it."

WAPO EDITORIAL BOARD SLAMS BIDEN'S 'MAGICAL THINKING ON INFLATION'

Democrats "like it this way. It's almost this intentional destruction of the country," he said, later adding that people "are just pissed off and they want stuff to work."

"But the Left… they have all the power right now. And they have just trashed this country in less than two years. They've actually done it with astonishing speed."

The United States has an open border with millions flooding in, enough imported fentanyl to kill every American twice monthly and soaring inflation, with a recession likely to follow, he said.

  • US President Joe Biden, center, Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei's sultan, left, and Joko Widodo, Indonesia's president, during a family photograph with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The White House is considering placing an empty chair at this week's ASEAN meetings in Washington to protest
    Image 1 of 3

    President Joe Biden, center, Hassanal Bolkiah, Brunei's sultan, left, and Joko Widodo, Indonesia's president.  (Photographer: Michael Reynolds/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Migrants seeking asylum arrive after crossing the Mexico and U.S. border in Yuma, Arizona, U.S. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The U.S. immigration system would come under intense pressure if the end of a fast-track deportation policy triggers a surge of as many as 18,000 migrants at the southern border,
    Image 2 of 3

    Migrants seeking asylum arrive after crossing the Mexico and U.S. border in Yuma, Arizona.  (Photographer: Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • A child stands near luggage as a parent disembarks with other bags, as some women and children, some of the thousands who fled the Ukraine after Russia invaded, arrive from Poland,
    Image 3 of 3

    A child stands near luggage as a parent disembarks with other bags, as some women and children, some of the thousands who fled the Ukraine after Russia invaded, arrive from Poland, at Kyiv's railway station.  (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Democrats besides Sen. Joe Manchin "want to legalize delivery-table executions," he said, adding that "everything under their control is falling apart."

The Senate candidate compared Congress' vote on sending $40 billion to Ukraine to it previously claiming that $8 billion to secure the U.S.-Mexico border was "too expensive."

"And so now we're going to send five times that amount to Eastern Europe to wage a proxy war that could risk escalating into an all-out war between nuclear powers."

Stateside, Masters estimated that the only people with sufficient baby formula amid shortages are illegal immigrants at the "well-stocked" facilities on the border.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.