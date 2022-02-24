Ukrainian parliament member 'sure that Putin will lose' war: 'I'm ready to fight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian parliament member Alexey Goncharenko said he is "sure" that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will lose" his fight for Ukraine Thursday on "Your World." Holding a rifle, Goncharenko said he was "ready to fight" for his native Ukraine.

ALEXEY GONCHARENKO: I was born [in Ukraine] and I'm ready to fight for it. And I'm sure that Putin will lose. I don't know how much time [it will] take, but he will lose. But definitely, we need the support of the West because we are not fighting just for ourselves - we are fighting for the whole world, and for the whole civilized world. And I think that it's very important for [the] free world to show its strength. Not to show like after … Afghanistan, the weakness of [the] free world, but the strength of [the] free world. And if Putin and other dictators will see that the free world is weak, then Ukraine will be just the beginning. Then there will be … many more crises in Europe and in Asia and in Taiwan and wherever you can call. So I think that's a crucial moment for the free world in general - to support Ukraine, to support Ukraine to keep our existence.

Just don't believe Putin. Today, he … asked not to be part of NATO. But when he started [the] war against Ukraine in 2014, we were not [a] member of NATO and … we didn't have aspirations to NATO from a majority of people. So he started the war from [a] neutral country, absolutely neutral. So that's Putin who made us … wanting to go to NATO. So that's not about NATO, it's about that Putin wants to rebuild [the] Soviet empire, the empire of evil, like President Reagan told. And he wants Ukraine, he wants Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Baltic countries. He wants Poland. He wants the wall in Berlin, I [assure] you. So the question is, where will he be stopped? That's the question and not … where he will stop voluntarily. He will never stop voluntarily.

