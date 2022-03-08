Ukrainian pastor spreading faith-based message to troops: 'Most of them are ready to die'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Ukrainian pastor is spreading a faith-based message within the country's resistance and abroad, all while training troops and distributing supplies as the Russian assault on the country continues.

10-YEAR-OLD UKRAINIAN GIRL SHOT AND KILLED BY ‘DRUNK RUSSIAN SOLDIERS,' FAMILY SAYS

Ukrainian pastor Oleg Magdych joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the resistance, reiterating the role prayer has played in maintaining the morale of Ukrainian forces.

"Most of them are ready to die," Magdych told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "Most of them said goodbye to their families."

"Every day we start with a prayer and every evening we close the day with the prayer, and most of them are praying for their families, praying for God to give them strength at the right moment to do the right things," he continued.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: LIVE UPDATES

According to American officials, over 3,000 Russian forces have been killed in Ukraine since the war began.

"They're anxious to fight... We're tired of holding back, because they're anxious to fight, they're anxious to protect their country," Magdych said.

"But in the last seven days, we've been training them in order to stay alive and to be useful at the battleground," he continued.

Since Russia's assault began, the United Nations estimates over 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled the country, including around 1 million children.

Over 300 civilians have reportedly been killed amid Russian shelling, but even as Putin continues to target highly-concentrated civilian areas, Magdych expressed his optimism in defeating Russia.

"We need you to speak up for us because we're facing… a David and Goliath [situation]… facing this huge nation," Magdych stated. "We're brave, we're going to win because and we already won, even if we even if we're going to die, will already have this victory."