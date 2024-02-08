UCLA medical school assignments call for abolition of borders, says crisis 'imagined:' Report

First year medical students at UCLA's medical school were allegedly assigned readings from activists and educators calling for the abolition of borders, according to a medical transparency group.

Do No Harm said the readings were assigned in the required course, "Structural Racism and Health Equity." Copies of the documents were shared with National Review on Thursday.

In one reading from a scholarly paper entitled, "Beyond border health: Infrastructural violence and the health of border abolition," the authors call for a "no borders system that privileges liberatory solidarity with migrants."

The authors blame health disparities among migrants on border enforcement and call for abolition of borders as a "medical intervention" to solve this problem.

"To undo rather than to mitigate the effects of existing infrastructure, border health advocates must broaden their gaze to embrace a framework that is global, shaken free from the constraints imposed by violent borders and traditional professional practice. Rather than acquiesce to the idea of borders as fixed and thus focus interventions on mitigating their harms, we must think about the medical necessity for abolition," they argue.

Another required reading directs students to a 2021 interview in The Guardian with Canadian immigration activist Harsha Walia, who also calls for the abolition of borders.

As in the first reading, Walia says mass migration is due to factors like colonialism and U.S. imperialism. She argues that there is no "border crisis" in the United States or anywhere else.

"Instead, there are the ‘actual crises’ that drive mass migration – such as capitalism, war and the climate emergency – and 'imagined crises' at political borders, which are used to justify further border securitization and violence," The Guardian quotes Walia.

"The newest invocation of a ‘border surge’ and a ‘border crisis’ is again creating the specter of immigrants and refugees ‘taking over,'" Walia says. "This seemingly race-neutral language – we are told there’s nothing inherently racist about saying ‘border surge’– is actually deeply racially coded. It invokes a flood of Black and brown people taking over a so-called White man’s country."

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb , Board Chair of Do No Harm, said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "UCLA school of medicine is attempting to create a cohort of social activists through their absurd descent into anarchic views of national borders. It is clear that medical educators know nothing about the social and economic cost of the current border crisis. For them to instruct medical students in far-left social concepts only further dilutes the quality of medical education and inevitably leads to more social division and lower quality healthcare."

UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine did not immediately return a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Over one million migrant encounters at the U.S. southern border have been documented since last October by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.