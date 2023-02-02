Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Two moms sue New York school district for ‘emotional distress’ caused by mask enforcement

The parents said that the mask mandates were 'cruel, unusual, and illogical'

By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Two moms sued a New York school district for prompting "emotional distress" by enforcing students to wear masks.

Monique Parsons and Jennifer Venth accused Riverhead Central School District of causing "emotional distress" due to requiring their children to wear face coverings at Pulaski Street School and Riverhead Middle School. 

"Children were not diagnosed with COVID-19 nor exhibited symptoms of a communicable disease. Masks harmed Children. They could not medically tolerate them. And the masks did not even prevent transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The masks had holes and gaps. They were not intended for children and did not properly fit around children’s faces."

Filed in the Supreme Court of Suffolk County, New York, the complaint says that Parsons and Venth also accused the district and several officials of violating New York Civil Rights Law.

Monique Parsons and Jennifer Venth accused a New York school district of prompting "emotional distress" by forcing students to wear face coverings at Pulaski Street School and Riverhead Middle School.

"The defendants implemented punitive measures, discriminated against children, and violated the law," the complaint said. Furthermore, the parents complain that the district’s COVID-19 mask mandates are "cruel, unusual and illogical," and that the masking policy harmed their children.

"Administrators recklessly, intentionally, and knowingly, established COVID-19 masking protocols in August 2021, that were cruel, unusual, and illogical," the complaint said.

The lawyer representing the two mothers sent Fox News Digital a statement saying that "the Riverhead Central School District segregated, ostracized, and tormented innocent, healthy children." 

A child wears a face mask on the first day of New York City schools, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Brooklyn, New York, U.S. September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

"These so-called educators justified their conduct as "furthering the public health." It was never about public health though. The defendants are nothing more than bullies with college degrees. This type of conduct has no place in a civilized society. Especially, elementary and middle schools. They will be held accountable," Chad J. LaVeglia said. 

A New York State mandate requiring members of all public entities to wear masks was overturned in January 2022, but RCSD reportedly informed families masking would still be required in their buildings.

Parsons was one of several parents who were vocal about opposing the policy at school meetings in August of last year.

RCSD responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment, saying that "the District cannot comment on individual student matters and pending litigation."

"However, the District adamantly denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing or violations of law. The District will vigorously defend against this suit in the appropriate forum."

The lawsuit underscores the phenomenon of parents across the country paying closer attention to school boards by challenging progressive curricula and contesting books they deemed inappropriate. 

Child taking test in a mask

The issue of education has become a top concern among voters, resulting in organizations like the Oregon Moms Union. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, school board meetings have oftentimes become battlegrounds between parents and school board officials. This has reignited the debate on how much control parents have over their children's education.

