Twitter users roast Elon Musk's 'boring' platform rebrand to X: 'Sounds like a midlife crisis'

New Yorkers revealed their thoughts on Elon Musk's decision to rebrand Twitter as X.

"I think it's really dumb," Ella, from New York City, told Fox News. "I don't think it needs to be rebranded because it's been such a staple in social media for so long."

"Changing at this point is probably going to be really bad for the brand," she said.

But Jeremiah, of New Jersey, wasn't as bothered.

"It’s his app and nothing inside the app is going to change, so it really doesn't matter," he said.

Musk announced Sunday his plans to replace Twitter's renowned bird logo with X, and by Monday morning, X.com would direct users to Twitter. He tweeted an image of the new logo on Twitter's headquarters in the early hours.

"I feel like it's just another excuse for him to make more money and more drama," Armen, from New York, told Fox News. "I'm not for it, but like everything, we’ll get used to it after a while."

Since purchasing the social media giant last year, Musk has made a number of changes to Twitter, such as making users pay for verification. He said the idea to change to the logo to X was "to embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique."

"I think he's got a little too much money," Casey, from New York, told Fox News. "He's trying to play around with a bunch of things that he claims to understand."

"But with a lot of his companies, he just shows up, buys them, and then runs them into the ground," he continued. "He takes other people's ideas and claims them as his own."

But others think the social media rebrand won’t change much.

"I don't have any problem with him being sure that everybody gets a chance to talk," Greg, from Wisconsin, said. "I think it needs to be vetted though,"

"That’s my big problem with social media," he said. "We live in a two-second world, and we don't get all the details."