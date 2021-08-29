Critics slam Jim Acosta using previously maligned 'thoughts and prayers' call in Afghanistan report

CNN anchor Jim Acosta encouraged CNN viewers on Saturday to set aside politics and offer "thoughts and prayers" for tragedies that are unfolding in Afghanistan. But the CNN anchor was quickly reminded of the times he criticized others for offering "thoughts and prayers" and didn't set aside politics.

On Twitter, Acosta shared his report from "CNN Newsroom" where he slammed Republicans for "exploiting" the Kabul airport attack.

"My thoughts on Afghanistan this week... now is not the time to score political points. Just imagine just this once if we simply offered our thoughts and prayers. Give it some thought. Pray on it," he said.

Critics were quick to point out that Acosta frequently criticized the notion of "thoughts and prayers" or promoted people calling it "empty words" rather than meaningful actions.

Commentary associate editor Noah Rothman reminded Acosta of his tweet on April 8 post where he quoted President Joe Biden downplaying "thoughts and prayers."

"Biden, on gun safety, responds to the calls for ‘thoughts and prayers’ that come after mass shootings: ‘Enough prayers. Time for some action,'" Acosta tweeted at the time.

Contributor for The Spectator Stephen Miller also noted that Acosta made a similar post in 2015, linking to President Barack Obama.

"Obama: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are not enough. It’s not enough,'" he tweeted.

"How long after this tweet will it be until you're trashing someone else for offering thoughts and prayers?" conservative activist John Hawkins tweeted.

Several other users even blasted Acosta for his own use of "thoughts and prayers" claiming, as his past responses did, that it’s not enough.

Last week, ISIS-K suicide bombers attacked the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. This airport was used as the main evacuation site for American citizens and U.S. allies. The attack on the airport killed 13 U.S. service members with over 20 more injured.