NBC News blames Trump for ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan

NBC News blamed former president Donald Trump for the ISIS-K attack in Afghanistan Thursday that took the lives of 13 U.S. service members, injured 20 more, and killed even more Afghan citizens.

An article written by NBC military writer Sebastien Roblin said it may be "easy" to blame President Biden for the attack, but the "architecture" of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region was built by Trump.

"The rushed evacuation and its vulnerability to Thursday’s deplorable attack were inevitable outcomes of the rapid collapse of the Afghan government," Roblin wrote.

"But while Biden does, indeed, hold his share of responsibility for that collapse, he wasn’t inaccurate when he pointed out in his news conference Thursday that the architecture of the hasty U.S. withdrawal and the inevitable deadly chaos that followed was constructed by the previous commander in chief."

Biden has repeatedly blamed Trump for the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan, most recently in a press conference Thursday.

"You know as well as I do that the former president made a deal with the Taliban to get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1," he said.

Roblin argued that Biden holds "his share of the responsibility for the collapse," but the Doha agreement, made under Trump, was the catalyst for the situation in Afghanistan.

However, Roblin did admit "Biden remains responsible for following through on the Trump administration’s policy," but claimed that reversing the agreement would have been "costly," and "risked the Taliban’s resuming attacks on U.S. forces."

The piece also claimed that when Trump spoke out against Biden and the chaos in Afghanistan, he was "criticizing Biden for following through on his own exit strategy."

The Doha Agreement, signed under President Trump, laid the groundwork for the withdrawal of all U.S. forces in exchange for a pledge from the Taliban to prevent any terrorist organization from using Afghan soil to threaten or attack the United States or its allies.