Tunnel to Towers' Frank Siller rips lack of 9/11 education in US schools: 'It's appalling'

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Wednesday the launch of the 9/11 Institute to give schools around the United States the tools to educate students about the tragic terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

"Our first mission at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, why we started is to make sure that we never forget that day. What happened? 2,977 lives lost. And to honor the sacrifice of the great heroes that were running towards the danger and not running away. One of which was my brother Stephen, New York City firefighter," Siller said on "Fox & Friends."

Only 16 states require lessons on 9/11, Siller told co-host Steve Doocy. The 9/11 Institute's curriculum will be sent to schools in all 50 states for K-12.

"It's appalling," Siller said. "It's very upsetting. And that's why the 21st year is more important, the things that we're doing to make sure we never forget at the Tunnel to Towers Foundation."

Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit organization that supports Gold Star and fallen first responder families through donations. It was started in honor of Siller's brother, Stephen, who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, while wearing 60 pounds of gear. Siller was one of 343 members of the FDNY who were killed that day.

"It's so easy to forget. This next generation is not being taught in school and it's our obligation to make sure that we never forget," Siller concluded.

FOX Corporation announced a $1 million donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Sept. 11, 2021 – the 20th anniversary of the attacks.