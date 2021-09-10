Fox Corp. announces $1M donation to Tunnel to Towers in support of first responders, military heroes

Fox Corporation announced it will be making a $1 million donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a non-profit organization that honors fallen firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed himself to save others on Sept. 11, 2001. Saturday marked 20 years since the terror attacks that forever changed America.

The donation will support injured first responders, military heroes and their families.

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller, brother of the fallen 9/11 hero, joined "The Five" Saturday to remember Stephen's sacrifice.

20 YEARS SINCE 9/11, TUNNEL TO TOWERS CEO FRANK SILLER COMPLETES 537-MILE ‘NEVER FORGET WALK’

On the morning of September 11, Stephen Siller was driving home from an overnight shift. He had planned to spend the day golfing, but after hearing the news he headed toward the Twin Towers. The entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel was closed, so he instead ran to the scene with his 60 pounds of gear. Siller is survived by his wife Sally and five children.

Frank Siller recently completed a 537-mile trek through six states in six weeks as part of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation's "Never Forget Walk." He began at the Pentagon, made his way to Shanksville, Pennsylvania , and on Saturday finished the walk by retracing his brother's footsteps in lower Manhattan.

To retrace his brother's steps, Siller said, "meant everything in the world" to him.

"He was a dynamic human being," he added of Stephen.