Tucker rips media for scolding outdoor Americans: 'The fact that you disobeyed them drove them insane'

Tucker Carlson opened Tuesday's edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" by ripping the mainstream media for shaming Americans who spent part of their holiday weekend outside and not wearing masks.

"Grilling a hamburger in the fresh air. Hitting the park. Walking the beach for a couple of hours. It's essential. All of us need it," Carlson said. "Nature is medicine. Happy, balanced people understand that intuitively and don't just sit on a couch all day barking at other people on social media. Your soul will rot if you do that."

"Unfortunately, it's too late for a lot of people at CNN and they haven't even been trapped inside for months," Carlson added.

The host accused outlets of "thriving" on the American people's "suffering" from the coronavirus pandemic.

"For reasons that no one in authority has ever really explained, cable news yappers have been classified as a essential workers from the very first day of lockdown. And, by the way, that includes us. It also includes the partisan political activists on the other channels," Carlson said. "They didn't lose their jobs. They have not been quarantined. If anything, they are thriving in the midst of this disaster. They feel more essential than they ever have.

"Your suffering has been the best thing to happen to them since impeachment, when they got to spend a full month pretending to know where Ukraine is," Carlson said. "You can imagine their rage when they saw you outdoors this weekend, enjoying time with your family. The fact that you disobeyed them drove them insane."

The host played a montage of CNN and MSNBC clips that highlighted people not adhering to social distancing guidelines outdoors or wearing a mask. He also criticized the husband of Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for attempting to violate her own orders.

Carlson then discussed the result of a Census Bureau survey that showed people under the age of 30 were more frightened of the virus than older, more vulnerable citizens.

"The people on television have lied to them and it's wrecking their lives," Carlson said. "Meanwhile, the people on television themselves are just fine. They don't seem afraid."

"Andrew Cuomo's brother [Chris Cuomo] works at CNN. He had the virus a while back. He didn't bother to quarantine when he had it. He told you he was, he didn't," Carlson said. "He'd gotten his car and drove to his second home and wandered around with no mask on. Then he went back on television and shouted at you for not wearing a mask."