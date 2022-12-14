TSA spends $18.6 million on ‘non-binary screening systems’ set to roll out in January

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has been spending $18.6 million it received in funding in order to develop, test and deploy "non-binary screening systems," according to a new report.

The funding from the FY22 Omnibus Appropriations fund, Biden's yearly government spending budget, has been used to improve Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) units in airport checkpoints, working with the manufacturer to update the algorithm for "increased accuracy and efficiency."

The new technology will roll out at airports in January, but individuals who feel their gender was incorrectly assumed now have the option to ask for a re-screening before submitting to a physical pat-down.

TSA data shows the agency receives 26,542 screening complaints annually. 6% of those complaints are from members of the LGBTQ community. That number tracks roughly with census data from Gallup, which notes that 7% of people identify as LGBTQ.

Speaking with WCAX channel 3 news, The TSA’s Executive Director for Travel Engagement Jose Bonilla said he is confident the new sharper imaging technology will reduce the number of pat-downs and the number of complaints from minority communities.

"This technology should really be gender-neutral you know it really should be, and we’re there," Bonilla said.

The TSA previously updated its standard operating procedures (SOP) for security personnel to permit less invasive screening measures for certain passengers that trigger an AIT scanner in "sensitive areas." The change was made to reduce pat downs without compromising and was in effect until the TSA’s gender-neutral AIT technology was implemented.

In February, TSA also updated its checkpoint protocols by removing gender considerations when validating identification. TSA employees no longer consider gender information when travelers arrive at the travel document checker podium.

One month later, the TSA announced measures to implement gender-neutral screening at airports, in order to better accommodate transgender, non-binary and gender-nonconforming passengers at airport checkpoints.

The TSA says such measures will "advance civil rights" and "improve the customer experience."

TSA PreCheck was also overhauled to be more "inclusive," with the option to include an "X" gender marker option on the application. In April, TSA began allowing enrollees to self-select their gender regardless of the gender listed on a person’s identification documents.

The PreCheck overhaul put the TSA’s policies in line with a State Department announcement, which revealed that Americans applying for passports after April 11 would be allowed to choose "X" as a gender option.

The "X" gender is open to all applicants, despite the gender specified on their birth certificate or on other legal documents. The change follows other countries who have made similar decisions, including Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

The agency launched the Inclusion Action Committee as an executive priority in August 2020 to directly benefit minority and LGBTQ communities.

TSA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.