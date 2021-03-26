Trump, post-Twitter, says he prefers less frequent news releases, ‘may’ create own platform

Fewer electronic messages may actually be better, former President Trump -- who was banned from Twitter in January -- said Thursday night.

In an exclusive interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," Trump said he now prefers issuing less frequent official press releases rather than being on Twitter, which he said has become "boring" since he was forced off the platform.

"What I'm doing now, I almost like it better," Trump said

"I think I do like it better," Trump continued. "We're issuing press releases. We're no longer constrained by a certain number of characters. We're no longer put under … the magnifying glass. And frankly, you do it less and you can do it better."

The former president said he has plenty of options for communicating with the public other than the major social media platforms, including starting his own platform for his millions of followers, which he said he might do.

"So I put out statements now ‘from the office of’ and the statements are picked up by everybody," Trump told Laura Ingraham. "I mean, it actually works better. Now, with that being said, we may open up our own platform, but the putting out of statements, putting out almost you could call them a press release when I have something to say to talk to a lot of people, it gets to everybody. It's been very effective."

During his presidency, Trump was known for his prolific tweeting, which critics often called "unpresidential" but his supporters and advisers said allowed him to speak directly to the American people, bypassing mainstream media "spin."

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday the 45th president would likely be back on social media in the next two to three months with his own platform, a development that Miller said would potentially "redefine the game."

Trump told Ingraham that as opposed to tweeting, official press releases have allowed him to not have to be so "careful with every word."

"If I put a comma in the wrong place, it becomes like he doesn't know proper English," he joked. "You have no idea."

He said the press releases give him the ability to "steer" and "focus" a statement on what’s important to him.

Trump added that Twitter has become less interesting since his departure from the platform after the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

"A lot of people are leaving Twitter," he added. "It's become very, very boring and I've heard it from so many different people. So we're off and a lot of other people are off and a lot of people are just leaving. It's become a very boring deal."