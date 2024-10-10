Expand / Collapse search
Trump mocks Biden's beach naps: 'somebody convinced him he looks great in a bathing suit'

'He has an ability to fall asleep while on camera,' Trump said of Biden

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Biden vacations during the last few months of presidency while country is on the 'precipice of World War III': Joe Concha Video

Biden vacations during the last few months of presidency while country is on the 'precipice of World War III': Joe Concha

"The Big Weekend Show" co-hosts discuss the last few months left of Biden's presidency as Harris campaigns for the 2024 election.

Former President Trump had comedian Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant" podcast in stitches as he roasted President Biden’s beach trips.

Biden has been criticized repeatedly for going on vacations such as relaxing on Rehoboth beach during world and domestic events like when Hurricane Helene hit the United States. 

"He has one ability that I don't have — he sleeps," Trump said. "He can sleep! This guy goes on a beach, and he lays down on one of those 6-ounce [chairs]. They weigh 6 ounces, and he can’t lift it. They're meant for children, young people, and old people to lift. They’re aluminum, you know, hollow aluminum, they weigh very little, and he can't lift."

Trump speaks on a podcast

Former President Trump recently appeared on comedian Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant" podcast.

He joked about Biden's beach trips being unsightly too. 

"Somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit, and when you’re 82, typically bathing suits aren’t gonna make you look great," Trump told the podcast crew. "You're not going to be enhanced, alright? It's just one of those things," he said. "I can’t be sure about that, but typically-"

Later, he returned to his earlier critique of Biden sleeping on the job. 

Biden-head-down

Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during the AARP and The Des Moines Register Iowa Presidential Candidate Forum at Drake University on July 15, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

"He has an ability to fall asleep while on camera. He can lie down on one of those things, and in minutes, he's stone-cold out, and he’s got cameras because he’s the president, so they have cameras on him, and then they show him sleeping on the beach."

He then looked at the host and declared, "You’ll never see me sleeping in front of a camera."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.