Trump mocks Biden's beach naps: 'somebody convinced him he looks great in a bathing suit'

Former President Trump had comedian Andrew Schulz’s "Flagrant" podcast in stitches as he roasted President Biden’s beach trips.

Biden has been criticized repeatedly for going on vacations such as relaxing on Rehoboth beach during world and domestic events like when Hurricane Helene hit the United States.

"He has one ability that I don't have — he sleeps," Trump said. "He can sleep! This guy goes on a beach, and he lays down on one of those 6-ounce [chairs]. They weigh 6 ounces, and he can’t lift it. They're meant for children, young people, and old people to lift. They’re aluminum, you know, hollow aluminum, they weigh very little, and he can't lift."

He joked about Biden's beach trips being unsightly too.

"Somebody convinced him he looks good in a bathing suit, and when you’re 82, typically bathing suits aren’t gonna make you look great," Trump told the podcast crew. "You're not going to be enhanced, alright? It's just one of those things," he said. "I can’t be sure about that, but typically-"

Later, he returned to his earlier critique of Biden sleeping on the job.

"He has an ability to fall asleep while on camera. He can lie down on one of those things, and in minutes, he's stone-cold out, and he’s got cameras because he’s the president, so they have cameras on him, and then they show him sleeping on the beach."

He then looked at the host and declared, "You’ll never see me sleeping in front of a camera."