Trump Jr. blasts irony of ‘insane’ Democratic meltdown over White House ballroom project

East Wing demolition work for privately funded addition sparks controversy online

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Donald Trump Jr. warns Mamdani's minimum wage plan will 'destroy' NY businesses Video

Donald Trump Jr. warns Mamdani's minimum wage plan will 'destroy' NY businesses

The Trump Organization executive vice president Donald Trump Jr. joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss President Donald Trump's White House renovations and the New York City mayoral race after the final debate.

Donald Trump Jr. claims Democrats have "lost the plot" over his father’s plan to tear down part of the White House to make way for a new ballroom.

Democrats have accused President Donald Trump of destroying part of the White House’s history. The East Wing was built under President Franklin D. Roosevelt decades ago. But the Trump administration has argued the president is following in the footsteps of predecessors by making improvements to the property.

"They have nothing else to talk about anymore. They've lost the plot. They've stopped making any kind of sense," Trump Jr. said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Photos showing demolition work on part of the East Wing sparked an uproar online, prompting a response from the White House team.

DAVID MARCUS: TRUMP'S BALLROOM IS NO VANITY PROJECT, IT'S ABOUT AMERICAN GRANDEUR

Demolition of East Wing for new White House ballroom

Work continues on the demolition of a part of the East Wing of the White House, Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Washington, D.C., before construction of a new ballroom. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

"Unhinged leftists and their Fake News allies are clutching their pearls over President Donald J. Trump’s visionary addition of a grand, privately funded ballroom," they wrote in a statement, calling the project a "bold, necessary addition."

White House officials also noted that several presidents made major changes during their terms, including President Theodore Roosevelt’s addition of the West Wing, President Barack Obama’s basketball court and President Bill Clinton’s restoration of the Executive Mansion.

Trump Jr. emphasized that his father’s years of experience in construction and real estate make him well-suited for such an undertaking.

FETTERMAN DEFENDS TRUMP'S 'TASTEFUL' $200M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM MAKEOVER AMID DEM CRITICISM

President Donald Trump gestures while speaking to reporters during a tour of the White House roof.

President Donald Trump gestures while answering questions from reporters during a tour of the West Wing roof at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 5. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"The great irony of my father actually improving the White House, a construction guy, a guy that’s known for building luxury, is actually improving the White House with private funding, his own and other donors," Trump Jr. said.

"It’s costing the taxpayer nothing. It’s making the White House more usable."

He added that while the White House is a beautiful building, the Trump family has sometimes found it "small" and unable to accommodate larger state dinners or events.

TRUMP CELEBRATES WHITE HOUSE DEMOLITION AS NEW BALLROOM RISES: ‘MUSIC TO MY EARS’

Critics have raised ethics concerns about the more than $200 million in private funds being used and the companies contributing to the project.

White House exterior with addition of new ballroom

A McCrery Architects rendering provided by the White House of the exterior of the new ballroom. (White House)

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., questioned what leverage contributors might have over Trump if they are donating to the renovation.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also criticized the move, writing on X Tuesday: "It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it."

HILLARY CLINTON FIRES UP VOTERS AGAINST TRUMP'S WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM CONSTRUCTION: 'NOT HIS HOUSE''

Trump Jr. called Clinton’s remarks "the greatest irony."

"The Democrats freaking out about it is absolutely insane," he said.

"Hillary Clinton, who, with her husband, literally had to return furniture and silverware that they stole from the White House. That was actually the property of the people," said Trump Jr.

TRUMP BREAKS GROUND ON MASSIVE WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM PROJECT WITH PRIVATE FUNDING FROM 'PATRIOTS'

The Clintons were criticized for taking thousands of dollars’ worth of furniture and gifts when they left the White House in 2001. They eventually returned the disputed items, claiming they believed they were personal gifts, rather than gifts for the White House itself.

Despite the controversy surrounding the project, Trump Jr. insists the renovations will benefit presidents for years to come.

Karoline Leavitt: The White House will have a big, beautiful ballroom for generations to come Video

"This is for the betterment of the property," he said.

"It costs the American taxpayer nothing. And it’s [going to] add value not just to my father’s presidency, but to every president after him."

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

