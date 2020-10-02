New York Times slammed for suggesting Trump might not remain on ballot after coronavirus diagnosis

The New York Times was slammed on Friday for suggesting that President Trump might not be able to remain on the ballot following his positive coronavirus test.

Trump announced that both he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at the White House. A White House source told Fox News shortly after the president’s tweet that he and the first lady are “fine” and are in the quarantine process at the White House.

While many critics have sent the president well wishes, the Gray Lady was quick to float the idea that he should just scrap seeking re-election altogether.

“If he becomes sick, it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all,” Times reporters Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman wrote after noting that Trump’s positive test throws “the nation’s leadership into uncertainty.”

NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck noticed the way the Times framed the story and swiftly blasted the paper.

“No big deal. Just The New York Times openly wondering if (read: rooting for) Trump should QUIT the election and thus preemptively concede to Joe Biden,” Houck wrote. “And yet, the national press don't want to be called the enemy of the people.”

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Others took to Twitter with thoughts on the Times:

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.