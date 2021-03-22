Trump: Biden press conference will be nothing but 'softballs,' media 'protects him totally'

Former President Donald Trump said Monday there was no transparency with the press from successor Joe Biden, although he added Biden didn't need to hold press conferences because the media "protects him totally."

In a lengthy appearance on "The Faulkner Focus," Trump said Biden's Thursday news conference, the first of his term after more than two months in office, would only contain "softballs" from reporters.

"There is none," he said, when asked about the level of transparency from the new administration.

"I guess you're supposed to have a press conference on Thursday ... It's ridiculous the questions that are asked. What did you have for dinner? What kind of ice cream do you have, as he walks out? They never talked to me that way. That's OK."

Biden is the first president in a century to wait more than 60 days to hold a solo press conference. Trump said he enjoyed holding press conferences because that was the only way to "get the word out," although he was also known in office for his loquacious Twitter feed.

"It's the only way to get an honest word out because the press is really not a free press," he said. "The way you get the press out is with press conferences. He doesn't need them because the press protects him totally. If that were me that hasn't had a press conference for as long, with all the things going on, especially at the border, but really you have things as big as the border, we're not going to be energy independent within three months."

Trump and the press had a famously antagonistic relationship during his tenure, with both the president and press members sparring with each other in unusually aggressive fashion.

Trump has largely stayed under the radar since Biden took office, but he has been vocally critical of Biden's liberal immigration policies as a migrant crisis threatens to overwhelm the border. On Monday, he referred to Biden as "Bernie Sanders on steroids."

Although Biden has received far more deferential treatment from the media than Trump, the decision to wait more than two months to hold a conference and the lack of access to the border crisis has angered even the liberal press.