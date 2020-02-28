Trey Gowdy scorches Bernie Sanders' drug policy vision: 'I don't want the next Pablo Escobar'

Former South Carolina Congressman Trey Gowdy told Fox News Friday that 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders’ ideas are not going to resonate with voters in the Palmetto State.

“His idea for the inner city youth is for them to legally sell marijuana,” Gowdy told “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino,” adding that he wanted them to aspire to imitate astronaut Ron McNair or House Majority Whip James Clyburn.

CAN SOUTH CAROLINA RESURRECT JOE BIDEN’S WHITE HOUSE BID?

"I don’t want the next Pablo Escobar, so if Bernie’s idea for employment in the inner city is for everyone to get stoned and listen to Pink Floyd, that’s not going to work in South Carolina" he said.

Sanders raised eyebrows during Tuesday night's debate in Charleston when he pledged to legalize marijuana in all 50 states and turn the industry over to minorities.

"We're going to provide help to the African-American, Latino, Native American community to start businesses to sell legal marijuana rather than let a few corporations control the legalized marijuana market," the self-described democratic socialist declared.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Gowdy said that the word socialism evokes images of impoverished nations like Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba.

“When we hear socialism, we hear the guaranteed outcome," Gowdy said, "and what we really want is a guaranteed fighting chance."