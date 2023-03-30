Transgender activist tells MSNBC 'God made me in her image'

Activist and trans woman Charlotte Clymer insisted that God created her in "her image" during a recent interview on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut."

While defending the trans community in the wake of outrage over the Nashville Christian school shooting that left six people dead at the hands of a transgender murderer, Clymer alleged that being transgender was so natural, that God created them that way.

In an even bigger break with tradition, Clymer suggested that God was either a woman or gender-fluid, saying that the Creator made her and other trans people in "her image."

Clymer, a biological male, also insisted that she goes to church every Sunday and classified herself as a deeply religious person.

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid hosted the trans activist and former Human Rights Campaign press secretary on her show Wednesday night to address what they alleged was a conservative backlash against trans people after the shooting.

During the exchange, Clymer insisted that trans people and the wider LGBTQ community are not a danger to kids. Blasting conservatives that assert drag shows are harmful to children, she quipped, "I think children are only unsafe at drag shows when a shooter shows up to kill them. That’s where the threat is."

"That’s right," Reid said in agreement.

Clymer continued, "I would challenge anyone just to get to know trans people. We are a vibrant, diverse community – as diverse as anyone else."

She then flaunted her red state, traditional values bona fides, saying, "You know, I’m from the great state of Texas. I served in the military, I go to church every Sunday. My faith is very important to me."

Clymer then tried a Scriptural reference, saying, "God made me in her image. God made me transgender." Reid nodded along, providing no outward indication she disagreed with Clymer's interpretation of the Bible.

The trans woman then claimed that those questioning if the trans shooter’s gender identify and mental health were factors in the murder spree were politicizing the killing and exploiting the dead.

She said, "And to see these people so cynically weaponize this and exploit these children’s deaths and these teachers’ deaths, it breaks my heart. I wonder what those families are thinking right now."