Tomi Lahren torches NYC leaders for housing migrants at upscale hotel: 'Every taxpayer should be outraged'

OutKick host Tomi Lahren slammed New York City Mayor Adams on "Fox and Friends First" Tuesday after a report that illegal immigrants bussed into the city from Texas are being given taxpayer-funded lodging at a Manhattan luxury hotel.

TOMI LAHREN: Every American taxpayer should be outraged by this. And if we're wondering why we have an invasion, inundation of our southern border, it perhaps could be the fact that we're rolling out the red carpet for illegal immigrants who have no legal right to be here in the first place. This is the opposite of Remain in Mexico. The whole point of Remain in Mexico was to separate those that are truly seeking asylum from those that just want to take advantage of the American taxpayer, but also not just the people that can't afford to stay in a swanky Times Square hotel. Let's talk about the homeless veterans that we have on our streets, on our bridges, along our freeways, highways, interstates in the United States who don't get this kind of treatment. Now, although I applaud what Governor Abbott is doing by bussing these illegal immigrants into these sanctuary cities and states, it's going to take an inundation in these cities and these states for them to change their policies. And it's not going to be the politicians that change them. It's certainly not going to be Democrat politicians. It's going to have to be the voters that realize what an epic problem this is. We simply cannot absorb hundreds of thousands, millions of people into a country that is already struggling. It can't happen any longer.

