Tomi Lahren rips Karine Jean-Pierre's non-answers on crime in US cities: 'Huge vulnerability' for Dems

"OutKick" host Tomi Lahren called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday for brushing off the crime wave sweeping across American cities. Jean-Pierre said it's "not a yes or no question" Monday when asked by Fox News' Peter Doocy if President Biden believes "America's big cities are safe."

TOMI LAHREN: What you're seeing in real-time, by the way, is Democrats at large trying to decide if they're going to simply ignore crime, pretend it doesn't exist, or if they're going to go the route of falsely and chronically blaming Republicans for it. That is what we are seeing. It's going to be a huge vulnerability for Democrats because when you walk down your street, when you're in your subway, when you're in your own backyard and you don't feel safe, it doesn't matter if you're the wokest of the liberals or the most conservative conservative out there. You care about your safety, parents care about the safety of their children. When you have smash-and-grabs, when you have violent crime going on in your cities on a daily basis – and it's not just the big cities, this is trickling down into smaller cities and small towns as well – you're going to vote for the party that believes in holding felons and thugs accountable, not the party that believes in undermining law enforcement and coddling thugs and felons.

