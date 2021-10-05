Tom Cotton: Biden’s hypocrisy knows no bounds

President Joe Biden pledged Friday at the Capitol to "get it done" as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., appeared on "The Ingraham Angle" Monday to call out the president for what he sees as hypocrisy.

BIDEN SAYS MANCHIN, SINEMA CONFRONTATION IS ‘PART OF THE PROCESS’

SEN. TOM COTTON: "I would say that Joe Biden’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. Joe Biden voted against debt ceiling increases three times in the Bush era….that’s something that he conveniently omitted today, or maybe he’s just forgotten it. Democrats have spent—or want to spend-- $7 trillion on a party-line basis to enact their socialist agenda, and they want us to give them the votes to borrow that money. No. That’s not going to happen. Republicans are not going to give Democrats $7 billion to enact their socialist agenda. I don’t know what they’re waiting on, Laura. We’ve been clear about this for months…Mitch McConnell has said for months: You have the votes; you’re trying to ram through this socialist agenda on a party-line basis, raise the debt ceiling on a party-line basis. Democrats for years have called Mitch McConnell the Grim Reaper of the Senate. They shouldn’t be surprised when the Grim reaper kills these terrible ideas."