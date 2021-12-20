Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Tom Cotton urges the Biden administration to reduce reliance on the Chinese Communist Party

The GOP senator said, ‘We should bring more of that manufacturing back home’

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Tom Cotton: We need to reduce our entangled trade relationship with China Video

Tom Cotton: We need to reduce our entangled trade relationship with China

Arkansas senator discusses the importance of getting manufacturing out of China.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox News Primetime" Monday that the Biden administration should be putting more pressure on the Chinese Communist Party

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TOM COTTON: It's an important trend in China. Remember, China is a Communist country, and they always put the party above the government and certainly ahead of the public interest. We should do everything we can to take advantage of these trends by reducing our reliance on China for things like advanced technology, but also life sustaining drugs, or life sustaining medical devices, or medical equipment. 

We should not continue to have such a huge and entangled trade relationship with China. We should bring more that manufacturing back home. We should rely more on our allies. We should do everything we can to heighten these tensions inside of China to put more pressure on the Communist Party there. 

I would work with anyone who's willing to reduce our reliance on China for critical technologies or life sustaining source material. I don't think that Joe Biden is going to do that, though, but we can always hold out hope for a Christmas miracle at the Christmas season. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

China puts Communist Party ahead of the public interest: Tom Cotton Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.