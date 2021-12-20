Tom Cotton urges the Biden administration to reduce reliance on the Chinese Communist Party

Sen. Tom Cotton , R-Ark., told "Fox News Primetime" Monday that the Biden administration should be putting more pressure on the Chinese Communist Party.

TOM COTTON: It's an important trend in China. Remember, China is a Communist country, and they always put the party above the government and certainly ahead of the public interest. We should do everything we can to take advantage of these trends by reducing our reliance on China for things like advanced technology, but also life sustaining drugs, or life sustaining medical devices, or medical equipment.

We should not continue to have such a huge and entangled trade relationship with China. We should bring more that manufacturing back home. We should rely more on our allies. We should do everything we can to heighten these tensions inside of China to put more pressure on the Communist Party there.

…I would work with anyone who's willing to reduce our reliance on China for critical technologies or life sustaining source material. I don't think that Joe Biden is going to do that, though, but we can always hold out hope for a Christmas miracle at the Christmas season.

