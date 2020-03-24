Today on Fox News: March 24, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Drs. Nicole Saphier and Marc Siegel are back to answers your coronavirus questions. We'll get insight on the federal government's response to COVID-19 pandemic from FEMA Administration Pete Gaynor. "Body By Jake" Jake Steinfeld inspires Americans to keep their families healthy during the pandemic. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on the city's response to coronavirus.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: Dr. Deborah Birx, response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: CDC Defends Testing Efforts, Guidelines to Slow the Spread - A growing number of states and cities are issuing stay at home orders within the last week amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the state’s leaders have complained about the lack of robust testing to help mitigate the illness. Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC Director, virologist and member of the White House coronavirus task force, is defending the CDC’s testing timeline. He explains why it is important for every American to follow the White House guidelines for the COVID-19 and what the U.S. can learn from this crisis to better prepare the public healthcare system for the future.

Also on the Rundown: Italy is now the center of the global pandemic. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich lives in Rome and joins the Rundown to discuss the coronavirus outbreak and what life is like over there. Gingrich also weighs in on how this crisis has greatly damaged our already tense relationship with China.

Plus, commentary by Fox Nation host Tom Shillue.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Bill Bennett, Fox Nation host; Allen West, former Florida congressman; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor, and more.