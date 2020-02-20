Today on Fox News: Feb. 20, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Jeh Johnson, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security. Plus, why are South Bend, Ind. residents warning America about former mayor Pete Buttigieg?

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: "The Economy Is Roaring. Who Deserves the Credit?" - Former President Obama took credit earlier this week for a "decade of economic growth." President Trump fired back at his predecessor on Twitter for claiming credit on the economy calling it a "con job." Varney & Co. host Stuart Varney weighs in on whether Trump is right to claim the booming economy, how the economy will play a part in the 2020 election and if voters care about the deficit.

Also on the Rundown: After facing a barrage of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy earlier this week. Fox News Investigative Unit producer Perry Chiaramonte has been following the story, and he speaks to the Rundown about what this means for the victims and the future of the century-old organization.

Plus, commentary by Guy Benson, host of "The Guy Benson Show."

Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization; Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday"; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Allen West, former Florida congressman; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor.

