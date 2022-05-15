Title 42 is the 'only thing left' allowing CPB agents to do their job, Fmr DHS sec says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf stressed the urgency of keeping Title 42, saying the COVID-era policy is "the only thing" left maintaining control of the U.S. southern border and allowing border patrol agents to do their job. Wolf told "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Will Cain that members of the Biden administration are "failing to do their job" while discussing an internal Customs and Border Patrol document from last year.

FEDERAL JUDGE EXPECTED TO RULE ON TITLE 42 LAWSUIT WITHIN DAYS AS BORDER CRISIS ROLLS ON

CHAD WOLF: They've known the risk that they're running for the past 15 months when they are failing to do their job in bringing some enforcement and some deterrent into the system. The report you mentioned, but I can tell you Border Patrol agents and officers have talked to DHS leadership, the political leadership at the department, dozens and dozens of times and warned them about the steps that they are taking. They warned them back in January of 2021, saying that if you stop building the wall, if you tear down Remain in Mexico and some of these other measures, you're going to have a surge in a crisis like you've never seen before; and it's all coming true because these are the men and women, the Border Patrol agents and officers, that are down there doing that job every day.



I've written about it, I've talked about it, where political leadership is ignoring their recommendations and fulfilling an agenda that is more political than it is protecting Americans each and every day. Bringing down Title 42 is the last tool in the tool belt. If you're a Border Patrol agent or officer, it's the only thing left that allows you to do your job because the Biden administration has taken away everything else. So, absolutely, they are worried about this.

