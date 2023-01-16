Timeline of Biden classified documents has critics asking: What were they doing in those two months?

Fox News' Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed the White House for waiting nearly two months before publicly acknowledging three sets of classified were found at the Biden Penn Center in Washington, D.C. and the garage of President Biden's Delaware home Monday on "The Five."

"[They're] driving me crazy," Pirro said. She laid out the timeline of when documents were found, questioning why on Nov. 2, 2022, Biden's personal attorneys were present at the Penn Center when classified documents were found in the former vice president's office.

"Why were the lawyers there? We don't even know why. We want to know whether [the documents]- did it say ‘classified’ on the outside? Did they open it up?" she asked.

Biden's White House counsel informed the National Archives classified documents were found on Nov. 9, and on Nov. 10, the Justice Department notified Biden's attorneys that it had begun an assessment of the discovered documents.

It wasn't until Jan. 9 that the public was made aware that the DOJ was investigating the documents found at the Biden Penn Center.

"They want[ed] to hide this information from the American public. So they didn't say anything before the midterms, but they didn't say anything until January 9th. They could have leaked this during Christmas week, after Christmas week, New Year's Eve. This could have all come out. My question is, what were they doing?" Pirro asked.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the matter last week, saying the Biden administration had been "transparent" and that a search had been "completed" after a second batch of classified documents were found at the president's Delaware home.

However, a day later, on Jan. 12, a third batch of documents was again found in Biden's Wilmington garage.

WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR: TIMELINE OF BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DEBACLE

"They not only don't have their story straight, but that tells me that they were doing something during those two months," Pirro said.

"So there's all kinds of questions that you've got going on here, and nobody's answering them. We're supposed to just say, 'Oh, it's not as bad as Trump.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's worse," she added.