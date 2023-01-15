The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives for its perceived disparate treatment between President Biden and his predecessor after another batch of classified documents was uncovered in the president's possession last week.

In his opening monologue Sunday, the Fox News host sounded off against the federal agency for its notable silence surrounding Biden's classified document stash despite fiercely denouncing former President Trump following the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago months earlier.

"You remember, the National Archives decided on its own to respond to Donald Trump days after the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents," Levin told viewers.

‘WAS THERE A COVERUP?’ SEN JOHN KENNEDY DEMANDS ANSWERS ABOUT TIMELINE OF BIDEN'S CLASSIFIED DOC DISCOVERY

The National Archives and Records Administration put out a statement in August rebutting Trump's allegations that he was being politically targeted after he alleged that former President Obama was likely in possession of classified documents but was given a free pass by the agency.

"The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) assumed exclusive legal and physical custody of Obama Presidential records when President Barack Obama left office in 2017, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA)," The agency said at the time. "NARA moved approximately 30 million pages of unclassified records to a NARA facility in the Chicago area where they are maintained exclusively by NARA."

But the latest revelations of Biden's classified documents, which are believed to date back to the Obama presidency, suggests the National Archives was lying to cover their tracks, Levin alleged.

"These records that Biden has are Obama administration records. The National Archives lied through its teeth or it hasn't kept track of all the classified material, but it felt it necessary, after making a referral against Donald Trump to the Department of Justice, to speak out, to intercede without solicitation, and to say Obama was perfect," the host argued.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT'S BEING 'TRANSPARENT' ABOUT CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS DESPITE KEEPING UNDER WRAPS FOR MONTHS

"And that's a lie, because in at least three locations, Obama [era] records were found. I don't know if they were purloined, accidentally removed or what they were found at the Biden Penn Center for God knows what," he added.

Later in the show, Levin raised questions about the "ambiguous" timeline, breaking down for viewers the time it took for revelations about classified documents at the Penn Biden Center and the president's Delaware residence to come to light.

"Why didn't the FBI take it upon itself to investigate all of Biden's residences and offices and hangouts or what have you? Why were they relying on private lawyers for Biden? Doesn't it remind you of the Hillary Clinton situation where they relied on private lawyers, but in Trump's case, they sent in the FBI SWAT?" Levin asked.

He noted Attorney General Merrick Garland waited several days before assigning outgoing Trump-era U.S. Attorney for Northern Illinois John Lausch Jr. to look into the matter.

"They were handling the Biden matter as it's almost a civil or administrative matter and they were handling right from the get-go the Trump matter as if it was the crime of the century," the host said.

"That should be obvious to anybody with two brain cells to rub together. We still don't know how many classified documents we're talking about. There has not, to my knowledge, been a national security review. It just seems like in this Biden case, they're not in a hurry," he added. "[In] The Biden case, you don't see the urgency."