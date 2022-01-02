Sen. Tim Scott: Education is the great equalizer in this country

"Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" focused its first show of 2022 on the potential issues for the midterm elections, including the growing significance in education.

Following the Virginia gubernatorial election, education has become a major issue for parents hoping to have some control or input over their children’s curriculum. Many voters showed apprehension over critical race theory and progressive educators attempting to insert racial politics into education.

Since Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is up for re-election this year, Gowdy inquired whether education would be a focus of his campaign.

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS BLASTED FOR ‘EMBARRASSING EXTENSION’ OF DE BLASIO COVID ORDERS ON DAY ONE

"There’s no doubt that the education issue will be a part of my campaign because, in my opinion, it’s the great equalizer in our country," Scott answered. "You’re talking about a new year of new opportunities. We want to make sure that parents have more choice in the education of their kids that gives their kids a better chance of success in life. One of the great things we need to know about our country is that we made more progress in more areas than any other country on earth. If we can make progress in the education space, we will change the fabric of this country in a positive way."

Scott referenced the Virginia election which saw a major electoral upset with Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory. Many, included Scott, cited Youngkin’s focus on education as a reason for the Republican’s win and hope for the future.

"Parents being involved in education means that the issue is front and center countrywide. And that’s good news for those who believe that the best is yet to come for the greatest nation on earth," he said.

While education has been heavily pushed in state and local elections, Gowdy questioned what the role of the federal government should be. Scott replied that the role should be "minimal."

Scott said, "The issue for education from the federal perspective should have a minimal role for the federal government. Let’s be frank, about 10% of the money of education from the local level comes from Washington D.C., but 90% of the strings also come from D.C. We should probably equalize that a bit. We need to cut some of the red tape, so those fifty laboratories of democracy actually work for the kids."

NY TIMES EDITORIAL BOARD CALLS FOR NUKING THE FILIBUSTER, PROCLAIMING ‘EVERY DAY IS JAN. 6’

"We need a system designed for kids and local areas, not for adults in Washington D.C." he added.

Gowdy closed by asking Scott if he had any particular new year’s resolutions aside from the election. Scott explained that he hoped he could "do a better job of marketing the greatness of this nation."

"I want to do homework on how to make a better place and how to market that. We should not spend more time on the darker angels that seem to be overcast over this country. We should be piping hope into every corridor of this country. I need to do a better job of marketing the greatness of this nation," Scott said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott also exposited the blessings of being an American and his hope that his campaign can remind others that "the American dream is in our grasp."

"You won the lottery if you’re an American citizen," he emphasized.