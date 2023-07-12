TikToker denies editing racist pool party rant, calls for Colorado woman’s eviction from luxury apartment

The TikTok user who originally uploaded the viral video of a Colorado woman hurling racially charged insults at a Latino family has denied that the video was "deceptively edited" and is now calling for the woman's eviction.

The original video uploaded by Colorado hairdresser Jada Gallardo shows a bikini-clad woman, now identified as Blair Featherman, launch into an angry tirade about the group throwing a "f—king Mexican party in the pool."

Throughout the ensuing chaos, Featherman attempted to snatch and slap the phone out of a 13-year-old girl's hands to stop her from filming and called the family and their guests various names, including "trash" and "low-class slime."

Three Lakewood, Colorado officers later arrived at the gated pool area of the Alta Green Mountain luxury apartment complex, but those involved decided not to pursue charges.

Following the incident, Featherman told the Daily Mail that she had tried to stay quiet but realized she needed to speak out about "things the video doesn't show."

"I'm not a racist. It was deceptively edited and put together to tell a narrative that isn't true," she said.

Featherman claimed that before the camera started rolling, the family verbally attacked her after she complained they were breaking pool rules by allowing too many loud guests into the complex.

"They were calling me White b---h and White this and White that," she said. "I was already having a bad day. But this was too much," she said.

The original video cuts to Featherman yelling from a lounge chair after she attempts to snag the phone recording her. Featherman said the TikTok video removed the moment one woman physically attacked her and clawed at her to the point several of her artificial nails broke off.

Gallardo denied the video was deceptively edited in any way and provided her own account of the confrontation.

Speaking with The New York Post, Gallardo said Featherman was "acting belligerently crazy" at the pool and started the confrontation by calling the group names and mocking them for "not knowing what Hermes is."

"Just because [of] our skin tone we don't know what an expensive designer is?" Gallardo recalled shouting back.

Featherman allegedly became agitated over her belief that Gallardo and her boyfriend did not live at the expensive apartment complex. When Gallardo confirmed that she was a resident of Alta, Featherman said, "I need to check your key fob because I work here and a lot of people have been coming in that don't belong here."

Gallardo also said that Featherman got into a brief physical fight with someone at the pool. Afterward, a large wad of brown hair could be seen lying on the ground.

"[Featherman] should not be able to live [in the complex] after what happened," Gallardo said. "The little kids were sitting right next to her. How would she like it if someone was acting like that in front of her kids?"

Melanie Rangel-Olmedo, another witness at the pool, confirmed Gallardo's version of events and said the incident became so toxic that members of Featherman's group repeatedly apologized for her behavior.

"One father took his two daughters back home because he didn't want them to hear the things that she was saying," Rangel-Olmedo said.