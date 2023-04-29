Golfers brawl on Florida course after pace-of-play argument

A round of golf turned into a brawl when two foursomes began fighting.

The melee happened at Cleveland Heights Golf Course in Lakeland, Fla., near a tee box, according to video posted to Instagram.

Members of one group started barking at another because of their pace of play. However, the foursome getting the mouthful said there wasn't much they could do, blaming their slowness on the group ahead of them.

"There's a group in front of us. We can't go any faster," one man said.

That's when two golfers shoved one another, and after a missed kick, fists started flying.

A video of the incident cuts to when it seems to be broken up, but that didn't stop one of the golfers from asking for more.

"Bring it, b----!" he yelled.

The camera then pans to the tee box, where another pair of golfers were squared up, and more punches were thrown. Once again, someone said a group ahead of everyone was the reason for the slow pace and, eventually, the fight.

One golfer was seen trying to kick another in the backside, but the latter grabbed his leg, causing the man attempting the kick to fall on his own backside.

When a ranger approached and asked what was going on, someone said a group had been "been hitting balls into us all goddamn day."