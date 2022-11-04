Thiessen calls out Hillary Clinton's past questioning of three GOP presidential wins: 'Spare me your concern'

Top Democrats including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are leaning into anti-GOP rhetoric, warning of election denial by Republicans. With four days until the midterm elections, Marc Thiessen roasted Clinton for her apparent hypocrisy on questioning elections.

"She has actually questioned the legitimacy of the last three Republican presidential victories. So spare me your concern about election denial," the Fox News contributor said on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday.

Clinton has made headlines for several statements on Republicans in recent weeks. On Thursday, Clinton echoed President Biden's sentiments that the U.S. faces threats to democracy and a culture war caused by Republicans.

"We are in a struggle between democracy and autocracy. This is a time of great ferment and it is a time when the United States should be standing strongly on behalf of our values of democracy and freedom of opportunity and equality, instead of being engaged in this culture war driven by the political opportunism of people on the Republican side of the ledger," Clinton said on "CNN This Morning" Thursday.

Thiessen responded by highlighting Clinton's history of questioning election outcomes, specifically those of the past three Republican presidents.

HILLARY CLINTON LAMENTS GOP ‘ELECTION DENIERS’ IN CNN INTERVIEW, DESPITE PAST STOLEN ELECTION CLAIMS

"Trump is not the only candidate whose election she questioned the legitimacy of. She said, in truth, in 2000 that the presidency was stolen by the Supreme Court," Thiessen said.

"She said in 2004, she went on the Senate floor and questioned whether George W. Bush had actually legitimately beaten John Kerry."

Notably, Clinton was adamant about former President Donald Trump being an illegitimate president and stealing the 2016 election via help from the Russians.

"She created that conspiracy theory. She's the one who funded the discredited Steele dossier and used that conspiracy to question the legitimacy of the election," he said.

Clinton has now cast warnings about potential GOP attempts to steal the 2024 presidential election.

"I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead because, you know what, our opponents certainly are. Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they’re not making a secret of it," Clinton said.

Democrats have specifically honed in on the issue of election integrity, trying to associate Republican candidates as election deniers in conjunction with the events on January 6.

President Biden, in his address to the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday, warned that voting for Republicans was putting democracy at risk. Instead of discussing key issues, he doubled down on anti-GOP rhetoric focusing on far-right extremism, January 6 and political violence.

BIDEN BLASTED FOR NEW WARNING ABOUT ‘THREATS TO DEMOCRACY’ IN MIDTERMS: ‘THEIR RHETORIC IS ALL A SHAM’

Thiessen highlighted a string of events that happened during Clinton's term as secretary of state, including on ISIS, Syria and Russia.

Thiessen, a Washington Post columnist and former speechwriter for President George W. Bush, argued that Clinton's history, however, may not help convince voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No candidate and no person in America has done more to undermine confidence in our elections or confidence in democracy around the world than Hillary Clinton," Thiessen said.

"You might have the longest list of receipts I've heard on this issue," Faulkner noted to Thiessen.

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum, Haris Alic and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.