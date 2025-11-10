'The View' co-host rails against Democrats who voted to end shutdown, says Chuck Schumer's 'days are over'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin unloaded on the Democratic Party and said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's days were "over" on Monday after eight senators voted with the Republicans on a plan to fund the government.

"This was a choice by Republicans to cut ACA [Affordable Care Act] subsidies. This was a choice by the Republicans to gut the federal government and federal employment. Democrats had nothing to do with it. I want an opposition party. I think the Democrats caved. I think the Democrats let down the American people and, like you, Whoopi [Goldberg], I have absolutely no faith that the Republican Party will come to the negotiating table in good faith," Hostin said.

"Shame on you the first time. You do it twice, three times, four times, shame on me. Shame on the Democrats for even believing that the Republicans will, you know, even vote on it," Hostin said.

"So the bottom line is, the Democrats went into, after a blue wave, the American people saying, 'We do want [an] opposition.' The working people want the Democratic Party to fight for them. And now, they just caved and surrendered. I think Chuck Schumer — his days are over. And if he cannot keep his caucus together, he needs to go. He needs to be replaced," she added.

Sens. Angus King, I-Maine, John Fetterman, D-Pa., Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Tim Kaine, D-Va., and the number two Democrat in the Senate, Dick Durbin, D-Ill, are the eight senators that joined Republicans in voting on a plan that would fund the government.

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines supported the end to the shutdown, with Griffin calling it a "welcome decision."

The co-hosts interviewed Schumer in March after he voted in favor of the GOP spending bill to fund the government through September, the end of the fiscal year.

Hostin scolded Schumer during the interview and accused him of "caving" at the time.

"It gives me no pleasure to say this to you, because we are friends, but I think you caved," Hostin told Schumer. "I think you and nine other Democrats caved."

"I don't think you showed the fight that this party needs right now. Because you're playing by a rulebook, where the other party has thrown that rulebook away," she added.

Last month and this month, Schumer, along with most other Senate Democrats, voted against a continuing resolution that would fund the government several times as they sought an extension to the Obamacare subsidies.

The government has been shut down for 40 days, the longest shutdown in history.