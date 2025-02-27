'The Tides That Bind' executive producer on why it's 'unique' within the college football world

Alabama Crimson Tide football is more than just a winning program — it's a lifeline for faith and family, according to a father-son duo who played for the team.

Caleb Castille, the executive producer of the Fox Nation series "The Tides That Bind," and his father, Jeremiah, joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the show and the importance Alabama football has on their lives. Caleb played for the Crimson Tide from 2010 to 2012; his father from 1979 to 1982.

"To sum it up, this is a show that is unique within the college football world," Caleb said. "It's about diving into these players and coaches' lives. It is about seeing behind the scenes."

CHURCH WORKER REVEALS ALABAMA FOOTBALL TEAM ‘INSPIRED’ HIS LATE SON IN NEW FOX NATION SPECIAL

"And I think that we were able to display that in a way that's unique to sports shows, and being able to highlight things like faith and having my dad be a big part of that."

Jeremiah, who is currently the Crimson Tide's team chaplain, played a large role in inspiring the themes of the show. His relationship with Caleb was a motivating factor for producing the series.

"So you're sitting here watching Caleb, you know, with him producing this," he said. "And all the moments of you pouring into him as a father, to see it manifest and to see the work that you've done is tremendous."

More specifically, faith was a recurring theme in the series, showcasing interactions between players, coaches and the Crimson Tide community. "I'm sitting here just thinking about the tide that binds, really, that's faith," Jeremiah said.

'THE TIDES THAT BIND': ALABAMA COACH KALEN DEBOER OFFERS INSIDE ACCESS TO DEBUT SEASON

"People like myself and other coaches like Coach Bryant, Coach Saban — men of tremendous faith. That's what I like to share with people behind the scenes."

Both Caleb and Jeremiah expressed the importance and role of men in present-day society, and how they learned those values through football and family. Caleb commented on how his father led his family and said he couldn't imagine it any other way.

"I wouldn't be sitting here today talking to you guys about any of this if it wasn't for my father," Caleb added. "I've seen him lead our family relentlessly — and it started with faith. It's a really easy plug for our show."

To watch the first two episodes of "The Tides That Bind" and stream subsequent episodes dropping weekly, sign up today for Fox Nation.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.