The Hill article falsely claims Tulsi Gabbard ran as a Republican in the 2020 presidential election

The Hill ran a story on Saturday in which former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was described as running as a Republican candidate in the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that she ran as a Democrat.

Gabbard, a Fox News contributor, ran for the Democratic Party's nomination for president in 2020 before ultimately dropping out to endorse then-candidate Joe Biden. She also served as a Democrat in the U.S. House, representing Hawaii's second congressional district from 2013 until 2021.

But in an article published Saturday night, The Hill reporter Joe Jacquez falsely claimed that Gabbard ran for president as a Republican. Jacquez was covering Gabbard's criticism of musician Jack White for calling out celebrities who attempt to "normalize" former President Donald Trump.

"Former Republican presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard blasted musician Jack White’s criticism of former President Trump on Twitter Saturday," Jacquez wrote.

In October, Gabbard announced that she was leaving the Democratic Party and has since been unaffiliated with any party. The former congresswoman has never been a Republican but did endorse several GOP candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. Gabbard has also been critical of her former party even before she decided to leave it.

The Hill's social media team also referred to Gabbard as a Republican when Jacquez's article was shared on Twitter on Facebook.

"Former Republican presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard called out musician Jack White's criticism of former President Trump for what she sees as a double standard of normalization," The Hill wrote on both platforms Saturday night with a link to the article.

The outlet was blasted on Twitter for the article and subsequent tweet. As of 4 a.m. Sunday morning, the tweet received more than 300 replies and 58 quote tweets with only 21 retweets and 167 likes. Nearly all the responses to the tweet pointed out the factual error.

"…she ran as a democrat lmao," one user replied. "facts are hard for the media tho."

"She ran as a Democrat, a party she is no longer affiliated with, but you guys have to paint her as a Republican to fit your narrative that she's the bad guy, I'm sure," another user said.

"Reported for misinformation, Tulsi ran as a Democrat not as a Republican," a third used responded.

On Facebook, The Hill's post had nearly 300 comments and 140 laughing emoji reactions while only receiving 43 likes and nine hearts as of 4 a.m. Sunday morning.