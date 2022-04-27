Tennessee grandmother advocates for legislation requiring drunk drivers to pay child support after son's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee grandmother is fighting for new legislation to require drunk drivers convicted of vehicular homicide to pay child support if the victim was a parent in hopes of deterring drivers from getting behind the wheel while impaired.

Cecilia Williams began calling for change after her son, daughter-in-law and grandson were killed by a drunk driver, leaving her to raise her other grandchildren.

"Families like mine, we get a life sentence," Williams said on "America’s Newsroom" Wednesday. "Most people who drive impaired will go out and be a repeat offender. So there’s really not much of a lesson learned there."

PA WOMAN CHARGED IN DUI DEATHS OF 2 STATE TROOPERS, CIVILIAN BRAGGED SHE WAS ‘BEST DRUNK DRIVER’ WEEKS BEFORE

Williams told co-host Dana Perino that the recurring child support payments would serve as a regular reminder to not drive while impaired.

Her efforts, which began in Tennessee, have spread to more than 12 states. She said state legislators loved her proposed idea and jumped on it.

"It is working its way nationwide, which is what I had planned on trying to do from the beginning," Williams said.

The legislation would require child support payments to be based on the needs and resources of the child and the surviving guardian as well as the standard of living to which the child is accustomed.

CALIFORNIA FAMILY LOSES 4 MEMBERS IN SUSPECTED DUI CRASH - THEN THIEVES STEAL FROM THEIR HOME: REPORT

One concern with Williams’ proposed legislation is that convicted offenders may not pay up when the time comes.

Williams dismissed the concern, saying she believes people will pay.

"If you can afford to go out and drink and drive all the time and you can afford to take that possibility of killing someone, then you can afford the consequences that are set ahead," she said.

Williams hopes her efforts to enact new legislation will teach her surviving grandchildren that something positive can come out of unthinkable tragedy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's going to teach them that good can come out of bad," she said.