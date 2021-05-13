Teen Vogue torched for comparing unarmed minorities to Hamas terrorists

Readers excoriated Teen Vogue on Wednesday for comparing Israeli military action against Palestinian terrorists to U.S. policing practices.

Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas are currently engaged in their most violent conflict since the 2014 Gaza War.

"How Policing in the U.S. and Security in Israel are connected," the Teen Vogue headline about the escalating conflict blared.

The author of the piece, Lincoln Anthony Blades, shines an accusatory spotlight on the U.S. relationship to Israel, particularly the billions of dollars in funding provided to boost its defense systems, before explaining why he sees something sinister in Israel's use of force, and equating it to how U.S. police officers have conducted themselves when encountering unarmed minorities.

"Along with their relationships around money and weapons, Israel and the U.S. share a history of deploying over-militarized policing practices. In America, that style of policing gained attention during the St. Louis police department’s response to the 2014 Ferguson uprising, which followed the death of Mike Brown," Blades wrote. "While it was jarring to watch local police officers wearing military equipment and armed with military-grade weapons, accompanying tanks rolling through local streets, and shooting teargas at distraught citizens, it was even more troubling when a Twitter user alleged that the gas canisters shot at Ferguson protesters were the same ones that had been fired at Palestinian protesters just days before, both made in the U.S."

He argued both Israeli and American law enforcement have human rights abuses and civil rights violations on their hands and that if reform doesn't happen fast, "more civilians will die."

"The recent history of police violence enacted on unarmed black and brown citizens by American law enforcement mirrors the recent history of Israel treating Palestinians as violent insurgents," Blades wrote.

Social media users rejected the comparison.

Dov Hikind, a former New York State Assemblyman and founder of the group Americans Against Antisemitism, was among those who told Teen Vogue to brush up on its history.

Teen Vogue's hit piece on U.S. police comes during America's National Police Week.