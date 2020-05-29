Ted Cruz on Floyd's death, riots: 'The law should apply fairly and uniform for everyone'

George Floyd's death was indefensible and the police officers involved clearly bear responsibility, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Saturday night.

Cruz make his remarks during an appearance on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The senator also blasted rioters for turning some peaceful protests into nights of violence and destruction.

"Mr. Floyd has, he is handcuffed, he's clearly incapacitated. He's begging for his life. And what we saw was wrong," Cruz said. "There's no legitimate law enforcement purpose for what we saw right there."

"But it was clearly police brutality and it was not conduct we expect of any officer," Cruz said.

A cell phone video that went viral shows Floyd lying in the street with his head turned to the side, and he does not appear to be resisting. Officer Derek Chauvin has his knee pressed to the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes as Floyd is seen gasping for air and begging Chauvin to stop. He does not. Bystanders are also heard shouting at Chauvin to take his knee off Floyd's neck.

Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers were fired and may face charges as well, authorities have said.

Cruz also commented on the riots in Minneapolis and protests that are happening nationwide, calling the violence "unacceptable."

"And one of the reasons, sadly, that we are seeing this this violence and this rioting is that you have a lot of demagogues that want to use this incident of clear abuse by one police officer and they want to use it to paint every police officer is corrupt and racist," Cruz said. "And most police officers heroically risk their lives to protect the communities they're in, often minority communities. And and for everyone that is stirring up racial division and engaging in violence and looting, that is completely unacceptable."

The senator added that the law should be applied "fairly."

"Violence and criminal conduct is unacceptable, whether it is committed by a mob in rage or whether it's committed by a police officer who's breaking the law," Cruz said. The law should apply fairly and uniform for everyone."

