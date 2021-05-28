Cruz on bill to ban vaccine passports: Health choices are for individuals, not the government or your boss

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told "Fox & Friends" Friday that people shouldn’t "be forced" to take the coronavirus vaccine and it should be a "personal choice."

Cruz introduced a bill banning vaccine passports, which includes prohibiting the Biden administration from mandating vaccines and discrimination in employment.

SEN. TED CRUZ: I think vaccines are terrific. I've had the vaccine myself. I think it's given us a lot of freedom, but I think there's a real potential for government overreach, and I don't believe anyone should be forced to take the vaccine. It should be your personal choice. You should make the choice based on your health, based on the decisions you want.

I've introduced this week legislation that would, number one, prohibit any federal vaccine passport, prohibit the Biden administration from doing anything to mandate vaccines, but it also prohibits discrimination in employment.

We're seeing some places where employers are saying if you're not vaccinated, you're fired, and that ought to be illegal. Your health decisions are yours to make, and it shouldn't be your boss. It shouldn't be the government. It shouldn't be anyone else forcing you to make those decisions.

