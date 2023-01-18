Teacher fired after showing images of Muhammad in class reportedly sues university

The Hamline University art professor who lost her job after showing students paintings of Muhammad and other religious figures is now suing her former employer, according to a recent report.

Dr. Erika Lopez Prater was fired despite reportedly informing students multiple times that an image of Muhammad — in a class about Islamic art — was going to be shown.

Attorneys with the law firm Fabian May & Anderson announced the lawsuit Tuesday afternoon, according to local Minneapolis-St. Paul affiliate Fox 9.

"Hamline’s actions have caused significant harm to Dr. López Prater. In the short term, she has lost the income from her auxiliary position," Fabian May & Anderson wrote in a press release.

The lawyers are reportedly seeking damages for Dr. Prater "well in excess of $350,000" on the basis of multiple possible violations of "religious discrimination" and "defamation."

The firm continued: "She claims that she has also suffered significant emotional distress as a result of her mistreatment by Hamline. In the long term, Dr. López Prater has claimed that her personal and professional reputation and future employment prospects have been irreparably damaged by Hamline’s conduct."

Hamline University issued a statement after the lawsuit against the school was announced, acknowledging some mistakes along the path of becoming a more inclusive school community.

"Hamline is a multi-cultural, multi-religious community that has been a leader in creating space for civil conversations. Like all organizations, sometimes we misstep."

Hamline, a small liberal arts university in Minnesota, also apologized for using the term "Islamaphobic" to describe the classroom incident after a number of news outlets, including The New York Times, found that Dr. Prater issued multiple warnings to her students that certain depictions of Muhammad would be shown in class.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough reacted to the news Wednesday, writing that the Hamline’s retraction of its "Islamaphobic" comment was a victory for academic freedom in America. "College admits its error and reverses course in a win for Academic Freedom."

Scarborough was responding to the debate over academic freedom and religion that Hamline ignited after Fayneese Miller, the university’s president, apologized to students in a Dec. 2022 letter.

"It is not our intent to place blame," Miller said. "[R]ather, it is our intent to note that in the classroom incident—where an image forbidden for Muslims to look upon was projected on a screen and left for many minutes—respect for the observant Muslim students in that classroom should have superseded academic freedom."

Fabian May & Anderson and Hamline University did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.