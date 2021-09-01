Taya Kyle: Biden's Afghanistan pullout will have 'global impact unlike anything we've ever seen'

Gold Star wife Taya Kyle blasted the Biden administration on Fox & Friends First on Wednesday for how the U.S. conducted the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan saying the move will significantly impact military morale and have widespread global implications. Kyle, whose late husband was depicted in the movie "American Sniper," explained how military retention and readiness will take a hit domestically, and internationally the climate is more dangerous since the Taliban took over the war-torn nation.

TAYA KYLE: Morale totally declines. You have issues already with retention and readiness within the troops and that has totally plummeted. Ultimately they are at the mercy of the commander-in-chief. They have seen people on the ground scrambling to take care of the mess that this administration made. Make no mistake- it's the people on the ground and the people behind the scenes that are trying to correct for it, and then the administration is taking credit for anything that went well when we all know globally this is going to have a huge impact… This is incredibly dangerous. When you see the Taliban having control like this on one trillion dollars of mineral wealth, it is going to have a global impact unlike anything we've ever seen.

