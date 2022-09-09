Tammy Bruce warns of repercussions when the relationship between community and police is destroyed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce expressed concern over the impact Democrats' soft-on-crime policies and defund police movement have had on communities and local law enforcement on "Hannity."

TAMMY BRUCE: This is what's very interesting here. A lot of my work was about domestic violence. And that work relied on having relationships with police departments, changing laws so that batterers could be arrested even if the victim did not want to press charges. It was about working with the justice system to make sure that the bad guys, the people who were beating up women, the people who were committing the crimes actually were going to be held to account. And that really fostered good relationships within the work that I was doing. And there was universal agreement. It was not a feminist issue. It was a humanist issue. And what we relied on was a justice system and police departments and sheriff departments that understood this and that they were on our side because it is women and families. When we see these mass shootings, when we see the dynamic of what goes on and women are out at the grocery store, women are jogging, women are with their families, you know, in the public arena. And when there is a local arena shooter, if you will, those women and those children are at risk. We see it at the border. It's children that are being used. So when they've destroyed the relationship between community and the police. And what we're seeing here is the result of what it tells young people, especially, is that not only are there no repercussions, but the people in this community don't care about their own lives because even the bad guys know that the police matter and that people who care about the future rely on them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

…

So if you're denigrating the police, like all the blue cities and the blue states do, that flows over into a mentality that crime is okay. And in fact, maybe the people who are saying defund the police, maybe it's because they want to be hurt. And this is what we've got to stop now because that is a lie. And only conservatives, concerned Democrats, independents, concerned patriots and members of the community have got to step up and know you're being lied to that this is partisan. We know that it does not work. It makes lives worse because we have example after example in these blue cities.

SEATTLE ROCKED BY DEADLIEST MONTH IN RECENT HISTORY IN WAKE OF DEFUND POLICE MOVEMENT

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: