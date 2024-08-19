Talk show icon Phil Donahue dead at 88

Talk show legend Phil Donahue is dead at 88.

Donahue died on Sunday night following a long illness, his family told NBC’s "Today." He was surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, Marlo Thomas.

Donahue hosted "The Phil Donahue Show" from 1967 to 1996 and is considered an icon of the daytime talk show industry. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Biden earlier this year.

"Phil Donahue is a journalist and television pioneer who pioneered the daytime issue-oriented television talk show. Donahue was the first daytime talk show to feature audience participation and one of the most influential televisions programs of its time," the White House said when Donahue was awarded the prestigious honor.

Donahue married Thomas on May 21, 1980, and in 2020 the couple released a book near their 40th anniversary titled, "What Makes Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life."

In lieu of flowers, Donahue's family asked that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund, according to NBC.

