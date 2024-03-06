Sunny Hostin wears 'funeral chic' to mourn Trump's Super Tuesday victory: 'So devastated'

Sunny Hostin said that she was dressed to mourn Donald Trump’s Super Tuesday victory over Nikki Haley on ABC’s "The View."

Thirteen months after she launched her 2024 Republican presidential campaign in Charleston, S.C., Haley ended her White House bid. The former two-term South Carolina governor, who later served as U.N. ambassador in Trump's administration, on Wednesday morning announced "the time has now come to suspend my campaign."

The former president on Tuesday swept 14 of the 15 states from coast to coast that held Republican presidential primaries and caucuses on Super Tuesday, moving Trump much closer to locking up the GOP nomination and into a general election rematch with President Biden.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform as Haley's speech was wrapping up to take aim at his now former rival. "Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion," the former president touted.

The co-hosts of "The View" spoke to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl Wednesday about Trump’s victory over his rival for the GOP nomination, and Hostin said she was so "devastated" by the results she wore all black.

"It’s party before country," she said, slamming the modern Republican Party. "I’m wearing funeral chic today because I’m so devastated over what we saw yesterday."

She bemoaned, "The fact that six in 10 of North Carolina primary voters say they’d consider Trump fit for the presidency even if he’s convicted of a crime."

Hostin mourning Haley's loss is a stark change in how she treated the GOP candidate in the past few months.

In January, Hostin, who once accused Haley of being a "chameleon" by suggesting Haley tried to hide her Indian ethnicity, on scolded fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin after she announced Haley in the primary. Hostin told Griffin, "you can't support her."

The co-hosts were discussing backlash against Haley over her answer to a question about what caused the Civil War, which did not initially include mentioning slavery. Haley addressed the backlash shortly after and said slavery was the "first thing" she should have said.

"Can I just say this? This is not the first time she has been a hypocrite. She said, ‘I, as a South Carolina governor, took down the Confederate flag.’ Nikki Haley, you took down that flag because you were forced to. Because I was there covering that shooting in South Carolina when all those people were murdered by Dylann Roof," Hostin said. "So you can kiss my grits when you try to say some nonsense about you don’t — ‘You should have said slavery. Everybody knows slavery.’ She didn’t say it intentionally because 85 percent of Republicans are White."

Also in January, Hostin accused Haley of being ageist for comments about President Biden's age and shared how she couldn't understand why people were supporting the former South Carolina governor.

"I don’t understand why everyone is backing Nikki Haley, especially women. I remember when Hillary Clinton was running, there was a lot of talk about ‘I don’t vote for someone just because she has a vagina.’ Well, last I checked Nikki Haley has one too," Hostin said.

In Feburary, Hostin said that she "doesn't trust" Haley misses her husband while he's overseas and said she was being "inauthentic" when she became choked up over his absence.

Later in the same segment, Griffin slammed Trump as a "uniquely unfit unprincipled man," yet said, "’The New York Times’ Siena polling from this weekend and prior, ABC polling has him beating Joe Biden head-to-head, outside of the margin of error. Is Joe Biden running scared enough? Because he had this quote, it kind of sounded like Trump’s ‘I alone can fix it,’ ‘I beat him before, I’m the best guy to do it again.’ Are they running scared enough?"

"Well, first of all, it’s several recent polls," Karl said. "The current FiveThirtyEight averages all the public polling and Trump has a two-point lead over Biden in national polls right now. If you go back exactly 4 years ago to Super Tuesday of 2020, Biden had a 2-point lead over — so he’s starting, you know, certainly from a deficit. But first of all, you know this well, don’t put too much stock into what polls tell you today about how people are gonna vote in November."

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Hanna Panreck, and Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.