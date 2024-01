Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin accused GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley of being a "hypocrite" and an "ageist" on Thursday while defending Don Lemon's past her "prime" comments.

Hostin, who has repeatedly criticized Haley and once accused her of being a "chameleon," for not using her birth name, claimed Haley was an enigma, and argued they didn't know if she would be "worse than Trump" or not.

"The other thing that I find her to be hypocritical about is she went off because Don Lemon said that she was older, that she was past her prime," she said, referencing Haley's comments about her parents while in New Hampshire.

"Then she starts attacking Joe Biden and Donald Trump on their age. She's an ageist, yet she was offended when someone talked about her age. Hypocrite!" Hostin said.

CNN'S DON LEMON ROASTED AS 'SEXIST' FOR SAYING NIKKI HALEY PAST HER 'PRIME'

Co-host Sara Haines told Hostin that it was much different to call a man old at the age of 80 and a woman old at the age of 50.

Hostin pushed back and said Haley was still being hypocritical. Co-host Joy Behar jumped in and said she "had to defend" Lemon.

"I have to defend Don Lemon a little bit, because I don't think he meant that he thinks a woman is over the hill," she said. "A woman is perceived as over the hill."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also pushed back on Hostin's claim that they don't know who Haley is. "You can disagree on her policies all day, but she was a two-term governor and a U.N. ambassador, we know how she is going to deal with adversaries and allies, we know what her policy record is, we know what bills she signed into law, dislike her on abortion, disagree with her takes, but she has a pretty hearty record."

NIKKI HALEY RESPONDS TO DON LEMON'S COMMENTS THAT SHE'S ‘PAST HER PRIME’: LIBERALS ‘ARE THE MOST SEXIST’

Lemon, during his brief time as the host of "CNN This Morning," said in February 2023 that the age discussion made him feel "uncomfortable."

"This whole talk about age makes me uncomfortable. I think it’s the wrong road to go down. She says people, you know, politicians are something if not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn't in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s," Lemon said.

Lemon said he googled when a woman was in her prime. "I’m just saying what the facts are. Google it. Everybody at home, when is woman in her prime, it says 20s, 30s and 40s. And I’m just saying she should be careful about saying that politicians are not in their prime, and they need to be in prime when they serve. Because she wouldn't be in her prime according to," Lemon added, as his co-host Poppy Harlow finished his sentence and said, "Google."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lemon was fired from the media outlet shortly after he faced backlash for his comments.

After the firing, Hostin defended him and said that he loves women.

"And I will say that I don't believe in my experience with him that he's a misogynist. I think he loves women," Hostin said. "He loves his mother. He loved his sister. He loves me. He loves Joy [Behar]."