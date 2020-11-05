Sunny Hostin blasts 'un-American' Trump voters who backed 'racist,' 'homophobic' candidate

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin feels that over 68 million Americans who voted for President Trump are “selfish” because they voted for someone who she says is racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 2020 presidential election remains too close to call and Hostin is surprised the race is so tight considering the “botched job” that Trump did during his first term.

PRESIDENCY HINGES ON FOUR BATTLEGROUNDS AS BIDEN AND TRUMP RACE TO 270 ELECTORAL VOTES; SEE RESULTS, MAP

“For the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of 250,000 American deaths,” Hostin said. “Yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway.’"

She called it “really disheartening” and selfish” to vote for Trump.

“I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans, if personally they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency,” Hostin continued.

“And that, I think, is despicable. It is un-American.”

TRUMP CAMPAIGN FILES VOTE-COUNTING LAWSUIT IN GEORGIA AS MARGIN NARROWS

Co-host Sara Haines disagreed, telling Hostin that Trump voters are “just as American as we are” and that most people are selfish on Election Day.

“Voting is a selfish thing,” Haines said. “We vote for what affects our day-to-day lives.”

Hostin fired back, “The problem, Sara, though, is that our very democracy is founded on the notion of a collective spirit. We the people, for the people, by the people. And unless you have that collective social contract, our democracy fails.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hostin then declared that half the country is “looking the other way at the plight of 50% or more of the country” by supporting Trump, mentioning the LGBTQ community, African-Americans, immigrants and victims of coronavirus as people who have suffered because of Trump.