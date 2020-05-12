Storytime with Dana: 'There's a Monster in Your Book'

In the midst of all of these abrupt changes, with offices and schools closed during the coronavirus outbreak, so many people are grappling with how to manage taking care of their children while also taking care of business.

I have lots of friends who were staring into the future thinking, "How are we going to do this?" I had an idea of how to help: Provide a few minutes each afternoon of "Storytime with Dana."

I loved being read to as a child, and I remember Mrs. Laura Bush encouraging families to keep a storytime routine with children as much as possible, especially during times of stress and uncertainty.

I hope that parents will be able to take a breather while I try to keep their kids occupied and entertained for a few minutes every day.

Boo! "There's a Monster in Your Book," by Tom Fletcher.